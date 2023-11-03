SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs have arrived in Frankfurt, Germany for their game against the Miami Dolphins at 8:30 on Sunday morning, Central Standard Time.
Here at home in Springfield, several local restaurants and bars are holding early watch parties for the game.
- White River Brewing Company has a viewing party starting at 8 a.m. with Bloody Mary drinks, beermosas, and a breakfast food truck.
- Silverleaf Taproom has a watch party starting at 8 a.m. with a complimentary breakfast of biscuits and gravy and breakfast burritos.
- Southbound Grill and Bar is having a watch party starting at 8 a.m. with breakfast beginning at 11 a.m. and Bloody Mary drinks.
- Coyotes Adobe Café and Harbell’s Grill and Sports Bar are also hosting watch parties Sunday morning.