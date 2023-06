SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Here’s a list of city celebrations and firework shows this weekend in the Ozarks.

Saturday, June 24

Clever – Clever High School at 6 p.m.

Greenfield City – Greenfield City Park at 6 p.m.

Mansfield – Ann Short Turner Community Center

Mountain Home – Arkansas State University at 9:30 p.m.

Nixa – Nixa High School Eagle Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

Osceola – Lakeshore Drive and the Cove at dusk or 9:00 p.m.

Rogersville – Rogersville City Park at 3:00 p.m.

Sparta – Roller Park at 6:30 p.m.

Willard – Freedom Fest at Jackson Street Park – Fireworks at night – Noon to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Ash Grove – Sparks in the Park starts at 3:00 p.m. – Ash Grove City Park – Fireworks at night

Point Lookout – College of the Ozarks at sunset – Event starts at 6:00 p.m.