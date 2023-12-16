REPUBLIC, Mo. — With the recent opening of its branch in Republic, Gateway Real Estate’s annual Christmas display contest has now come to the city of Republic.

The Tour of Lights is a contest that has homeowners compete against each other to be the most popular Christmas display as voted by visitors. The original concept began and has continued in Nixa for the last 5 years.

The public is invited to the free self-guided tour and is encouraged to visit the voting page and vote for their top 3 favorite displays, which can be found here.

The top 3 most voted displays get to win a prize. First place gets a $500 prize. Second and third place will get $150 and $100 respectively.

You can find a list of the contestants below: