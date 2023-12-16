NIXA, Mo. — The annual Gateway Tour of Lights contest in Nixa is underway with several Christmas-decorated locations competing for the most popular in the city. Find the list at the bottom of the page.
The Nixa Tour of Lights has 24 locations this year for visitors to see and vote on. The public is invited to the free self-guided tour and is encouraged to visit the voting page and vote for their top 3 favorite displays, which can be found here.
The top 3 most voted displays get to a win a prize. First place gets a $500 holiday light install from Elf on the Roof. Second and third place will get $150 and $100 respectively.
“People can expect some really fantastic displays,” said Joy Bray, co-owner of Gateway Real Estate. “The Tour of Lights is a really great way to create traditions, core memories and holiday magic!”
The event, initiated by Gateway Real Estate 5 years ago, has expanded its reach this year by extending into the city of Republic. Gateway Real Estate has now introduced a Tour of Lights for Republic as part of its annual festivities.
Here’s a list of Nixa’s 2023 Tour of Lights contestants:
- Chance of Sno
- 1082 W Green Pine Rd, Nixa, MO 65714
- 708 Cedarwood Ct, Nixa, MO 65714
- 939 S Firefly Rd Nixa, MO 65714
- 715 N. Milton Drive, Nixa, MO 65714
- 2034 n Prato ct, Nixa, MO 65714
- 909 W Rufina Ct, Nixa, MO 65714
- 1814 N Deer Lane, Nixa, MO 65714
- 1661 N Eagle Valley Ln, Nixa, MO 65714
- 865 E Edenmore Cir, Nixa, MO 65714
- 928 E. Thorndale, Nixa, MO 65714
- 933 E. Ozark Jubilee Rd, Nixa, MO 65714
- 852 E. Weldon Drive, Nixa, MO 65714
- 626 N Althea Avenue, Nixa, MO 65714
- 910 East Welch Street, Nixa, MO 65714
- 617 N Tucker Bay Cir, Nixa, MO 65714
- 601 N Tucker Bay Cir, Nixa, MO 65714
- 707 Lone Oak Ave Nixa Mo
- 405 n Hightower Ave, Nixa, MO 65714
- 1122 E Plum Creek Rd Nixa, MO 65714
- 852 East Country Ridge Street, Nixa, MO 65714
- 850 E Country Ridge St Nixa, MO 65714
- 733 E. Gallup Hill Rd, Nixa, MO 65714
- 844 S Cobble Creek Blvd, Nixa, MO 65714
Here’s a look at last year’s contestants:
“It brings communities together in the most magical way! That’s why I do this every year,” said Bray.