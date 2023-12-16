NIXA, Mo. — The annual Gateway Tour of Lights contest in Nixa is underway with several Christmas-decorated locations competing for the most popular in the city. Find the list at the bottom of the page.

The Nixa Tour of Lights has 24 locations this year for visitors to see and vote on. The public is invited to the free self-guided tour and is encouraged to visit the voting page and vote for their top 3 favorite displays, which can be found here.

The top 3 most voted displays get to a win a prize. First place gets a $500 holiday light install from Elf on the Roof. Second and third place will get $150 and $100 respectively.

“People can expect some really fantastic displays,” said Joy Bray, co-owner of Gateway Real Estate. “The Tour of Lights is a really great way to create traditions, core memories and holiday magic!”

The event, initiated by Gateway Real Estate 5 years ago, has expanded its reach this year by extending into the city of Republic. Gateway Real Estate has now introduced a Tour of Lights for Republic as part of its annual festivities.

Here’s a list of Nixa’s 2023 Tour of Lights contestants:

Chance of Sno

1082 W Green Pine Rd, Nixa, MO 65714

708 Cedarwood Ct, Nixa, MO 65714

939 S Firefly Rd Nixa, MO 65714

715 N. Milton Drive, Nixa, MO 65714

2034 n Prato ct, Nixa, MO 65714

909 W Rufina Ct, Nixa, MO 65714

1814 N Deer Lane, Nixa, MO 65714

1661 N Eagle Valley Ln, Nixa, MO 65714

865 E Edenmore Cir, Nixa, MO 65714

928 E. Thorndale, Nixa, MO 65714

933 E. Ozark Jubilee Rd, Nixa, MO 65714

852 E. Weldon Drive, Nixa, MO 65714

626 N Althea Avenue, Nixa, MO 65714

910 East Welch Street, Nixa, MO 65714

617 N Tucker Bay Cir, Nixa, MO 65714

601 N Tucker Bay Cir, Nixa, MO 65714

707 Lone Oak Ave Nixa Mo

405 n Hightower Ave, Nixa, MO 65714

1122 E Plum Creek Rd Nixa, MO 65714

852 East Country Ridge Street, Nixa, MO 65714

850 E Country Ridge St Nixa, MO 65714

733 E. Gallup Hill Rd, Nixa, MO 65714

844 S Cobble Creek Blvd, Nixa, MO 65714

Here’s a look at last year’s contestants:

“It brings communities together in the most magical way! That’s why I do this every year,” said Bray.