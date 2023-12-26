SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Searching for a place to drop off your live Christmas Tree now that the holiday is over?

Here are a few places you can take your tree:

Wickman’s Garden Village

Christmas trees can be dropped off at Wickman’s Garden Village and turned into mulch for $5. The money is donated to Ozarks Food Harvest, and some of the mulch can be brought back home. The rest of the mulch is used at the garden’s nursery. The trees must be free of all glass and plastic prior to recycling. For more information, contact 417-862-3707.

Scouts and Bass Pro

Bass Pro is accepting trees from noon- 6 p.m. from Decmeber 26-29. A $10 donation benefiting projects for the Ozark Trails Council Boy Scouts Wa-Sha-She Lodge Order of the Arrow is recommended. The trees will be recycled to provide structure and habitat for Ozarks wildlife.

Yardwaste Recycling Center

Yardwaste Recycling Center in Brookline is accepting trees free of charge until the last day of January. For more information, contact 417-864-1905.

Hansen’s Green Waste

Between December 6 and January 31, live trees can be disposed of at Hansen’s Green Waste in Brookline at no cost. After January 31, there is a $5 fee.