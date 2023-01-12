SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is facing four felonies for a crime he is accused of committing when he was 17.

Zamarus Latrell Corley, 18, of Springfield, is being charged with four felonies; one count of first-degree attempted robbery, one count of first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action.

At the time of the crime, Corley was 17, less than a month away from turning 18.

Court documents show that a Springfield Police Department officer was dispatched to South Main Street to address a residential burglary. When they arrived, they found that the residents had subdued Corley as they waited for police to arrive.

The two victims told police that they were lying in bed when one of them woke up to Corley standing over them with a gun pointed at them.

“Where is the bread at,” said Corley through a cheetah-print face mask, according to the victim. “Where is the money at.”

The first victim woke up the second. The second victim pushed the gun away and wrestled Corley. The first victim ran from the room screaming to wake up another person in the house, who then helped the second victim subdue Corley until the police arrived.

They told police they had never seen or met Corley before. Police found the handgun and a screen that had been removed from the bedroom window.

A judge determined that Corley should not be “dealt with under the provisions of the juvenile code.” Corley will be tried as an adult.

Corley was transferred to the Greene County Jail on Jan. 10. He is scheduled for a confined docket hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 and a criminal setting at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 14.