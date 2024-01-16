SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The newest Chick-fil-A restaurant in Springfield will have its grand opening this week.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, Chick-fil-A Glenstone and Kearney will be open for dine-in and carry-out from 6:00 a.m. to 9 p.m., drive-thru to 10:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

This is the fifth Chick-fil-A restaurant in Springfield.

According to a press release, in celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Springfield area to aid in the fight against hunger.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Glenstone and Kearney is recognizing 100 “local heroes making an impact in the Springfield area” by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.