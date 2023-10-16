As overnight temperatures begin to tumble across the Ozarks, frost will soon begin to creep in. While frost and freeze advisories will soon be issued, they don’t mean the same thing.

On average, Springfield sees the first frost around October 14th. The first freeze is usually around October 24th.

The earliest first frost around the Ozarks is West Plains on October 10th. The first freeze holds off until October 23rd.

The latest first frost is in Harrison, Arkansas on October 21. The first freeze typically happens on October 30th.

According to the National Weather Service, frost and freeze products are issued once the growing season has begun in the Spring and as it comes to an end in the Fall.

A Freeze Watch is issued for significant or unexpected freeze events; conditions are favorable for a significant freeze event in the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Freeze Warning is issued when the minimum temperatures is forecast to fall below 32° for 3 hours or more, or temperatures reach 28° or lower for any period resulting in a widespread freeze.

A Frost Advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 32° to 37° on nights with strong radiational cooling (calm winds, clear skies, surface dewpoints) resulting in a widespread frost.

Nearly all of the Ozarks is under a first frost timeframe of October 16-October 31.