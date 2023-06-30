SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Looking to shoot off some fireworks this weekend and on the 4th? Here are ordinances for some surrounding counties on when you can and can’t celebrate within the city limits.

Camden County

Camdenton – No fireworks in the city without a permit

Osage Beach – No fireworks in the city without a permit

Christian County

Nixa – July 3 & 4 from 2-11 p.m.

Ozark – July 4 from 9 a.m. until just after midnight

Republic – July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m

Greene County

Springfield – No fireworks in the city limits and may be confiscated by authorities.

Strafford – July 4 from 6:01 a.m. until 12:59 a.m.

Lawrence County

Aurora – July 1-3 from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. July 4 from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Monett – July 2 & 3 from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. July 4 from 10 a.m. until 12 a.m.

Polk County

Bolivar – June 30 – July 4 from 1-11 p.m.

Fair Grove – July 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Taney County