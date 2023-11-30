HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. – A Wheatland man died Thursday morning after his 2002 Chevy Silverado rolled over several times on US 54 about four and a half miles west of Wheatland.

38-year-old Ronald Kinney was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Hickory County Coroner at 8:38 a.m. His next of kin was notified of his passing.

The crash occurred as his truck veered off the right side of the highway before he overcorrected and began to swerve uncontrollably, ultimately driving off the left side of the highway and rolling over multiple times.

The crash report from MSHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt.