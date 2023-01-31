SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Cardinals will hold a news conference Wednesday, February 1, to address the future of Hammons Field.

No information aside from the announcement of the press conference has been revealed at the moment.

The Springfield Cardinals’ Twitter post:

“The Springfield Cardinals are inviting all fans to a press conference regarding the future of Hammons Field at 3pm on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The press conference will take place in the Indoor Training Facility at Hammons Field. Doors will open at 2:45pm.”

Currently, Hammonds Field is owned by the JQH Trust.

When Major League Baseball took over the minor leagues in 2021, it mandated that all minor league stadiums meet certain standards.

Hammons Field needs at least $10 million of renovations, but the trust would not spend the money.

The St. Louis Cardinals sued the trust saying if the renovations are not done by 2025, the team could move.

