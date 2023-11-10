1836 The County Court ordered a two-story, red brick courthouse built in the center of the Public Square at a cost of $3250.

1861 The Federal Army, under Gen. David Hunter, who had succeeded Gen. Fremont, withdrew to Rolla.

1861 Gen. Sterling Price again moved Confederate troops into the city. Springfield was under military rule from 1861 to 1864.

1881 Mule-powered streetcars were introduced in Springfield after a charter was granted to H.F. Fellows, R.J. McElhany and James Stroughton to operate a public conveyance on Boonville from the square to Commercial Street, then to the Frisco passenger station on Benton. The operation included two miles of track, seven cars and 20 mules. Later, the mule cars were succeeded by electric street cars which served Springfieldians until 1937.

1883 Eight people were killed and many were injured as a tornado swept North Springfield from the Woolen Mill at present Grant Beach Park, east on Division Street and Locust Street, damaging the mill, and destroying Sacred Heart Church and 40 houses.

1891 The first organized football game was played in Springfield — Drury, 0; Washington University 18.

1906 Mrs. Ellen A. Burge opened Burge Deaconess Hospital in a residence on North Jefferson Avenue. Miss Maud Luckey, Later Mrs. John Conkling, was first superintendent. The name was changed to Burge Hospital, then Burge Protestant Hospital, and now is Lester E. Cox Medical Center, as units were added and the area expanded.

1910 First electric lights in a Springfield home were installed this date at the residence of Frank Fellows.

1911 At 3:30 p.m. the temperature reached 80 degrees. Within an hour after a cold front passed, it dropped to 28 degrees and reached a record low of 13 before midnight.

1920 The Springfield Hospital now will be known as the Springfield Baptist Hospital, according to the announcement of the newly elected president of the board of directors, Dr. S. F. Freeman. It will be open to patients and doctors of all creeds.

1927 Springfield’s first radio station, WAIA, went on the air from Heers.

1929 A crowd estimated at 10,000 attended the big barbecue and program at the formal opening of the livestock exchange building at Union Stockyards.

1929 Absence of smallpox in Springfield was a topic of rejoicing for City Health Commissioner Lon Sharp. He believes it was due to the intensive vaccination campaign carried on the previous year. Other communicable diseases have brought 29 quarantines – 15 for scarlet fever, 13 for diphtheria, and one for measles.

1931 When more than 100 students of Springfield Senior High School promoted a strike, they were banned from special school activities until January 22. Eight first-team football players were among those banned.

1941 O’Reilly General Army Hospital was dedicated on North Glenstone Ave. and immediately opened for patients. After World War II it continued as a VA hospital until the last patient left on Aug. 28, 1952. The tract used for the hospital included the privately owned Glenstone Golf Course, Pythian Home grounds, and Smith City Park.

1950 A proposal to build a electric power plant was voted down.

1955 Voters approve annexation of 17.7 square miles.

1955 Fellows Lake, built by the Springfield City Water Company for water supply, is dedicated.

1964 Springfield General Osteopathic Hospital opened at 2828 North National in the move from its former location at Kimbrough Ave. and Sunshine St.

1970 The name of the Public Square was changed to Park Central Square; a dedication held December 5.

1980 Frisco Railway merges with Burlington Northern. The merger created the second-longest rail line but retired the Frisco emblem.

1983 The University Plaza Hotel opens. The hotel becomes the flagship of John Q. Hammons center city development.

1986 Vice President Bush made a stop at Hickory Hills Junior High School.

1987 Voters defeat a half-cent sales tax.

1987 The city received 6.27 inches of rain a new record.