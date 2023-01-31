KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

And Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce couldn’t wait to take a jab at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval after trash talk before the game.

During a postgame interview with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce didn’t hold back. He jumped into the interview and shouted, “Burrowhead my a–! This is Mahomes house.”

But the fun didn’t stop there.

During the Championship ceremony, Kelce had some choice words for Pureval, who said city officials asked Burrow to take a paternity test to see if he was Mahomes’ father after three previous wins.

“Know your role, and shut your mouth, you jabroni,” said Kelce, repeating one of the famous wrestling catchphrases from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

But everyone wants to know what the term “jabroni” really means.

According to dictionary.com, it is used as a noun meaning “a foolish or contemptible person.”

The third-generation wrestler and Hollywood actor “The Rock” was famous for mocking his opponents and interviewers when competing in the squared circle.

Pureval reacted to Kelce’s comments on Twitter.

“Yeah. Deserved that,” Pureval wrote. “Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our Bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey!”