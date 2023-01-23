KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For at least the next six days, it’s the most important limb in Kansas City, maybe the NFL.

Everybody’s talking about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ right ankle. He suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s game against the Jaguars.

Dr. Alan Zonno is an orthopedic surgeon for Rockhill Orthopedics at St. Luke’s East Hospital.

He said a high ankle sprain is when you injure the ligaments on the outside and top part of the ankle, and it takes a bit longer to get over that than a regular ankle sprain.

We know Mahomes’ X-Ray came back negative and the MRI showed no structural damage, but Monday Coach Andy Reid didn’t have a grade on the severity of Mahomes’ injury.

Zonno said step one for high ankle sprains is walking on it – without pain. Step two is getting the swelling under control and moving, as soon as possible.

“You can damage one, two or all three ligaments,” Zonno said. “You can stretch ’em, you can partially tear ’em, or you can completely tear them.”

Zonno said an athlete with a low-grade high ankle sprain can typically be back to play in about two weeks.

Maybe a little quick — 1-2 weeks if there’s no structural damage.

“If he has no pain on exam, or with any of his functional testing. I think it’s reasonable to consider a return to play, remember these are high performance athletes,” Zonno said. “You don’t want to take them out of the game or season unless you have to, but certainly with common injuries or if he is unable to protect himself on the field, we need to take him out.”

Chiefs fans are happy to help any way they can to keep our fearless leader healthy.

“Pat Mahomes if I could lend you my ankle I would,” Chiefs fan Damian Cain said. “The team stepped up in a big way. We hope Pat’s OK and let’s go. on to the next one.

Joe Burrow, we’re coming for you. Let’s go.”

“We know he’s a baller and wants to play,” Chiefs fan Travis Kreutzer said. “So, we felt better when he was on the field. We knew he could do anything.”

Kreutzer is the head coach of his own family. He taught them to cheer on the Chiefs no matter what.

“Like Andy Reid,” Kreutzer said. “Ready — Go Chiefs!”

Cain and his Fiancé flew in from New York. This weekend was their first time in KC, but not their first rodeo cheering on the Chiefs.

“Pat Mahomes and the chiefs on the chase for another Super Bowl we had to fly in let’s get it,” Cain said. “Go Chiefs.”

Along with thousands of fans, their hearts sank when Mahomes got hurt, but they have faith — “Henne-thing is possible!” Cain said.