SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Whataburger opens its doors to West Springfield bringing in the Texas-based chain for the third time in the Ozarks.

The new Whataburger is located at 3880 W. Sunshine near West Bypass.

This is the third—out of five—locations opened in the Ozarks.

The first Whataburger location opened in Republic in December 2022. The second location opened in Ozark opened in January 2023. The fourth and fifth locations opening in Springfield are still to be determined.