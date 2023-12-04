Long winter nights take over in December, leaving stargazers and sky watchers with extra time to view. From planets on parade to a meteor shower, and everything in between, December 2023 will be an active month for the night sky.

Plenty of planets will be visible to the naked eye during December.

Early December – Starlink has put more satellites into use, launching 23 more over the weekend. While there will be no peak visibility early on in the month, there is a chance to see the Starlink shortly after sunset on December 4-7, 2023.

Saturday, December 9 – Venus will meet up with the crescent moon and put on a dazzling display. Venus will be super bright in the early morning hours.

Sunday, December 17 – Saturn will be directly above the moon from 5:30 p.m. throughout the night. Saturn will be easiest to view shortly after sunset.

Thursday & Friday, December 21-22 – Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye all December long but will be easy to locate on the 21st and 22nd. If you look to the east at sunset, Jupiter will be visible until a few hours before dawn.

Wednesday-Friday, December 21-23 – The Geminid Meteor Shower will be on display. Many people think of the Geminids as the top meteor shower of 2023. Stargazers can spot 50 or more meteors per hour in perfect conditions. This will be a great year to view the meteors because the sky will be dark with a new moon.

Tuesday, December 26 – The final full moon of 2023 will be on display. The “cold moon” will peak at 7:33 p.m. This will be perfect timing for Santa, who will have a bright night sky to deliver all toys around the world.