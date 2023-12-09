SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s Downtown Christmas parade is happening on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

The Springfield Christmas Parade begins at Elm Street and makes its way north on South Street. It will circle the west side of Park Central Square and continue eastward on St. Louis Street, to the Springfield Expo Center.

The 2023 Christmas Parade theme is Santa Paws is Coming to Town! This year’s parade highlights the pets and animals we love and those that help us take care of them.

If you missed the parade, you can watch it on TV at the following times:

KRBK:

Saturday, 12/23, from 5-6p

Monday, 12/25, from 7-8a

KOZL:

Sunday, 12/24, from 6-7p

Sunday, 12/31, from 2-3p

KOLR:

Friday, 12/22, from 4-5p

Monday, 1/1/24, from 3-4p (instead of Ozarks Live!)