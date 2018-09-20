What to Expect for President Trump's Visit to JQH Video

SPRINGFIELD -- Missouri State University explains the effects President Donald Trump's visit will have on a number of campus operations.

For the most part it wll be standard operating procedure for the campus when JQH Arena hosts President Trump, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

Missouri State expects things like parking and traffic to be similar to other events hosted by the university, but JQH Arena's Executive Director Keith Boaz says security is out of their hands for President Trump's visit to Springfield.

"Security is the responsibility of the secret service from every aspect of it both inside and outside the venue," Boaz says.

MUS's Emergency Manager David Hall says protests and demonstrations are something they have encountered before on campus, but he encourages folks to be respectful.

"Certainly the campus is very open for free speech. It's an area that we know -- it occurs on a regular basis here on campus all the time," Hall says.

Doors open at 2:10 for the rally, and the event is scheduled to start at 6:30.

If you plan to wait outside early, there will be no access to restrooms but once you are inside, those facilities will be available. Concessions will be open as well at the event.

They are expecting a large crowd, and it will be tough to navigate the campus at that time. The best advice Hall gives is this:

"If you don't have a need to be in the area we would encourage you not to be in the area," Hall says.

Avoid bringing the usual prohibited items to the event, like outside food and drink, alcohol or tobacco, and weapons of any kind.

Boaz says Missouri State is not responsible for selling them.

Those interested in attending, should go to the Trump Campaign website to sign up for a ticket., which they can download to their mobile device.

For information on where to park and what lots/streets will be affected, you can find that at this link provided by Missouri State University.