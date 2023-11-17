SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many restaurants in Springfield will be open on Thanksgiving this year if you don’t want to have a meal at home.

The following list will be updated throughout the week:

Cracker Barrel (2858 N. Glenstone Ave): 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

(2858 N. Glenstone Ave): 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Denny’s (4760 S. Campbell Ave): 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

(4760 S. Campbell Ave): 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Domino’s (all locations): 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

(all locations): 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Flat Creek (Republic location): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Republic location): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ruby Tuesday (2725 N. Glenstone Ave): 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(2725 N. Glenstone Ave): 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Springfield Family Restaurant (2222 S. Campbell Ave): 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

(2222 S. Campbell Ave): 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Village Inn (all locations): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(all locations): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Waffle House (all locations): Normal restaurant hours

(all locations): Normal restaurant hours Ziggies (both locations): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here is a list of places where you can order catering on Thanksgiving: