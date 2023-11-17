SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many restaurants in Springfield will be open on Thanksgiving this year if you don’t want to have a meal at home.

The following list will be updated throughout the week:

  • Cracker Barrel (2858 N. Glenstone Ave): 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Denny’s (4760 S. Campbell Ave): 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Domino’s (all locations): 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Flat Creek (Republic location): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ruby Tuesday (2725 N. Glenstone Ave): 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Springfield Family Restaurant (2222 S. Campbell Ave): 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Village Inn (all locations): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Waffle House (all locations): Normal restaurant hours
  • Ziggies (both locations): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here is a list of places where you can order catering on Thanksgiving:

  • B+B Boulangerie, 417-315-8602
  • The Gracious Plate, 417-501-6014
  • Homemade Delivered, 417-234-7456
  • Hungry 1 Catering, 816-872-9181
  • Prairie Pie, 417-459-8222
  • Price Cutter Stores
  • Sleepy Opossum Cafe, 417-379-9401
  • Simply Delicious Catering, 417-766-2946
  • Tea Bar & Bites, 417-866-7500 or teabarcafe@gmail.com 
  • Whipped Cream & Other Delights, 417-920-5960