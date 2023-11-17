SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many restaurants in Springfield will be open on Thanksgiving this year if you don’t want to have a meal at home.
The following list will be updated throughout the week:
- Cracker Barrel (2858 N. Glenstone Ave): 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Denny’s (4760 S. Campbell Ave): 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Domino’s (all locations): 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Flat Creek (Republic location): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ruby Tuesday (2725 N. Glenstone Ave): 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Springfield Family Restaurant (2222 S. Campbell Ave): 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Village Inn (all locations): 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Waffle House (all locations): Normal restaurant hours
- Ziggies (both locations): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Here is a list of places where you can order catering on Thanksgiving:
- B+B Boulangerie, 417-315-8602
- The Gracious Plate, 417-501-6014
- Homemade Delivered, 417-234-7456
- Hungry 1 Catering, 816-872-9181
- Prairie Pie, 417-459-8222
- Price Cutter Stores
- Sleepy Opossum Cafe, 417-379-9401
- Simply Delicious Catering, 417-766-2946
- Tea Bar & Bites, 417-866-7500 or teabarcafe@gmail.com
- Whipped Cream & Other Delights, 417-920-5960