SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Simon Malls announced in a press release that new stores and dining will be coming to the Battlefield Mall in Springfield this Fall.

According to a press release, three stores are now open and another will be open by October 15.

Kimberly and Company: Dress up in Western bling or keep it casual with trendy graphic tees, sweatshirts and accessories. Kimberly and Company opened on Saturday, September 2 between Spencer Gifts and Visionworks.

Astro Alley: This new dining option at Battlefield Mall offers shoppers the chance to enjoy sweet treats as the astronauts do. Astro Alley opened on Thursday, August 3, next to C&C Boutique and Dillard's, offering a variety of popular freeze-dried candies and treats, as well as gourmet popcorn and delicious artisan cheesecake by the slice.

Rally House: This retailer will bring shoppers a wide selection of officially licensed College, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS apparel, gear, gifts and more. Rally House is expected to open in early-October—by October 15—next to Macy's.

“We are thrilled to announce this mix of new retailers and dining options at Battlefield Mall,” said Alli Gray, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Battlefield Mall. “Battlefield Mall remains dedicated to providing local families a welcoming shopping experience featuring the best selection of name-brand retailers and local offerings.”

For more information on the mall and store directory, visit the website located here.