Once you’ve lived in the Ozarks for a length of time, you come to realize normal isn’t something we do when it comes to the weather. The Ozarks boasts some of the most varied weather in the nation, and that statement is true for holidays, too.

What is average for Christmas Day?

A normal Christmas day in the Ozarks has averaged out to a high of 45° and a low of 26°. A Christmas day with snow falling is few and far between. Average rainfall is around 0.09″.

What is the forecast this Christmas?

This Christmas won’t be setting records for warmth or cold, but it could break the top 10 list for warmest Christmas temperatures on record.

Right now, we anticipate rain shower Christmas morning. Despite rain and clouds, we still should warm to around 60°.

If we make it to 61° on Christmas, we will be #10 on the top 10 warmest Christmas high temperatures in Springfield.

What are some of the records for Christmas Day?

In 1892, 3″ of snow fell on Christmas Day. The last time any snow fell on Christmas Day was in 2010 when we had a little over a trace.

You may remember last Christmas, 2022, we were in the midst of a frigid cold snap. 3″ of snow had fallen days before, and stuck around for Christmas Day.

The most snow Springfield has ever had on the ground for Christmas Day was in 2002, when 9″ had fallen just before Christmas (causing a massive traffic jam for last minute shoppers).

