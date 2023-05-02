SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers who have passed by the iconic Plaza Towers in the past few months may have noticed it is going through a significant expansion. Here’s what will be in the Plaza Towers when the work is done.

Plaza Towers is owned by Springfield Properties LLC. Marco Denis, the owner of Springfield Properties LLC, said that his company is bringing several new additions to the building.

On the bottom floor, they are building a large restaurant space that will have an occupancy limit of over 400 people. Denis said that no one has taken the space yet, but there were some contenders that he could not speak on.

A coffee shop will also be on the ground floor. Both the coffee shop and the restaurant will be accessible from outside the building.

The addition to the building extends some of the lower floors from the rest of the tower. On top of this extension will be a rooftop bar with an occupancy limit of around 175 people.

Also at the top of the extension will be an event center that can hold around 200 people. Denis said that this space will be designed for things such as corporate events and weddings.

Denis said that the goal was to have the renovations finished by July, but that they are behind schedule.

People can take a virtual tour of a rendering of the spaces if they want a sneak preview of what it may look like when it work is finished.