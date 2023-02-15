SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history-themed radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM.

This week, host John Sellars spoke with Dr. Arthur Mallory, the youngest-ever president of Missouri State University. Mallory took over MSU in the mid-1960s and was there until 1971.

“He oversaw some tremendous changes in the campus and the growth of the university… back in those days,” said Sellars. “And then went on to become Director of the State Board of Education for 18 years.”

Sellars said that Southwest Missouri State College, as it would later change its name to Southwest Missouri State University and then Missouri State University, had a very small campus. They began to build Craig Hall, Temple Hall and restored Hill Hall.

“They built the Greenwood Laboratory School and it… grew and watched the census of students expand and double,” said Sellars.

He said there were about 3,000 students when Mallory took over and currently MSU is over 20,000.

Mallory developed the Master’s Program. Sellars said that up until that time, the only place you could go to get a Master’s Degree was at Mizzou.

Check out the video above for more history facts with John Sellars.