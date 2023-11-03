In a country deeply divided by many topics, one thing unites most Americans twice a year – complaining about the time change. At this point, it might as well be a sport. If you detest the time change, have you ever thought what it would be like if we didn’t have it?

Permanent daylight saving time would leave millions with a very dark wake-up call during the winter months. The latest sunrise in the Ozarks would be around 8:40 a.m.

Regardless of where you live in the United States, year-round daylight saving time means the sun would rise and set an hour later than we are used to from November to March. Currently, Springfield’s earliest sunset is at 4:55 p.m. With year-round daylight saving time, on December 1st the sun rises at 8:08 a.m. and would set at 5:55 p.m.

The times in Springfield sound much more ideal than in Bismarck, North Dakota where the sun would not rise until almost 9:30 a.m. in December.

The dark winter morning is one reason the Senate’s “Sunshine Protection Act” has never become law. However, with all the complaining each time change brings, lawmakers could still try to push the issue. It wouldn’t be the first time the United States has experimented with the time.