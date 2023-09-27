SPRINGFIELD, Mo. —Springfield’s rich history can be traced back to the early 1800s, forming a complex tapestry of significant events that have unfolded over the course of two centuries.

Come join OzarksFirst as we explore intriguing headlines and stories from this week, but with a twist – they’re from a century ago, meticulously preserved by the History Museum on the Square.

September 1923

Yellow Cab Co. to build new offices at 320 E. Walnut. The building was close to the Chamber of Commerce building but is now a vacant lot.

State Teachers College Bears to play Western Tennessee on Friday Admission is only $0.75

The cafeteria at the high school is closing due to a lack of patronage. The high school and junior high school both used the cafeteria with the high school finishing at 12:30 and the junior high school starting after that. The issue was both students just ate at home.

An auction will be held for unclaimed luggage at the Frisco Depot.

Plans announced for a new family and tourist hotel at 550 St. Louis Street. Olsson, an engineering and design firm, now resides at that location which is across the street from Billiards.



Now playing in 1923

The Landers Theatre – The Little Church Around the Corner

Courtesy: Warner Bros.

The Electric – Lawful Larceny