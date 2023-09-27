SPRINGFIELD, Mo. —Springfield’s rich history can be traced back to the early 1800s, forming a complex tapestry of significant events that have unfolded over the course of two centuries.

Come join OzarksFirst as we explore intriguing headlines and stories from this week, but with a twist – they’re from a century ago, meticulously preserved by the History Museum on the Square.

September 1923

  • Yellow Cab Co. to build new offices at 320 E. Walnut.
    • The building was close to the Chamber of Commerce building but is now a vacant lot.
  • State Teachers College Bears to play Western Tennessee on Friday
    • Admission is only $0.75
  • The cafeteria at the high school is closing due to a lack of patronage.
    • The high school and junior high school both used the cafeteria with the high school finishing at 12:30 and the junior high school starting after that. The issue was both students just ate at home.
  • An auction will be held for unclaimed luggage at the Frisco Depot.
  • Plans announced for a new family and tourist hotel at 550 St. Louis Street.
    • Olsson, an engineering and design firm, now resides at that location which is across the street from Billiards.

Now playing in 1923

The Landers Theatre – The Little Church Around the Corner

Courtesy: Warner Bros.

The Electric – Lawful Larceny

Courtesy: Paramount Pictures