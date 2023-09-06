SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The history of Springfield dates back to the early 1800s, weaving together a rich tapestry of significant events that have unfolded over the course of two centuries.

Let’s explore intriguing headlines and stories from this week, but a century ago, as chronicled by the History Museum on the Square.

September 1923

Earthquake in Japan kills over 320,000 people. Between the earthquake and the resulting fires, over a million people were left homeless. A lot of the buildings in Japan were made of paper causing fires to spread

Talks are beginning about extending the city limits south of Grand Street and east of Glenstone A few years later, the new city limits extended south to Sunshine.

The city came up with money to seal the wooden blocks that paved St. Louis Street downtown. Prior to the sealing, the road would gather moisture and expand causing it to pop up out of the ground.

New police chief begins crackdown on reckless drivers. In the first three days, over 200 tickets were issued.



Now Showing in 1923

The Electric – Homeward Bound

Paramount Pictures

The Landers – Human Wreckage

Film Booking Offices of America

The Jefferson and The Princess Theatre – Luck