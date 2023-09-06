SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The history of Springfield dates back to the early 1800s, weaving together a rich tapestry of significant events that have unfolded over the course of two centuries.
Let’s explore intriguing headlines and stories from this week, but a century ago, as chronicled by the History Museum on the Square.
September 1923
- Earthquake in Japan kills over 320,000 people.
- Between the earthquake and the resulting fires, over a million people were left homeless.
- A lot of the buildings in Japan were made of paper causing fires to spread
- Talks are beginning about extending the city limits south of Grand Street and east of Glenstone
- A few years later, the new city limits extended south to Sunshine.
- The city came up with money to seal the wooden blocks that paved St. Louis Street downtown.
- Prior to the sealing, the road would gather moisture and expand causing it to pop up out of the ground.
- Sign-ups for a 135-day round-the-world cruise begins
- New police chief begins crackdown on reckless drivers.
- In the first three days, over 200 tickets were issued.
Now Showing in 1923
The Electric – Homeward Bound
The Landers – Human Wreckage
The Jefferson and The Princess Theatre – Luck