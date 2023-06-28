SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.

Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.

June 1923

City Council announces plans for a new police station on Market Street. The station was built in 1924 and remained there until 1969.

Southwest Standard of the State Teacher’s College will now be published every week instead of bi-weekly

A big storm hits Springfield. 60-mile/hour winds and 1.75 inches of rain stopped all communication with the outside world. Telegraph wires were down and the power was out for much of the city. Streetcars were stopped. After the storm, new advertisements for cyclone insurance began to appear



The copy of the controversial film “Some Wild Oats” was stolen this week in history. The film was so risque, theaters were not allowed to let men and women watch the film at the same time. The copy of the film would later be found in a movie house in Oklahoma.