SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.

Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.

June 1923

The 200+ acre Link Farm has been divided into forty-two 5-acre plots to sell at auction. Buyers are urged to subdivide the farms into residential lots to make a profit. (The Link Farm was located south of Sunshine Street.)

Testing is beginning in Philadelphia on treating cancer with X-rays

The city is urged to form a planning commission to ensure the city’s successful growth

F.T. Haseltine, son of Mr. & Mrs. Haseltine, just completed a 2100-mile hike from Boston. (Haseltine was a student at Boston Tech and decided to hitchhike and walk home. It took him 19 days to complete his trek.)

Southern MO to produce estimated 1,200 carloads of Watermelons

What was in the theaters?

Landers Theater – Some Wild Oats

According to the History Museum, the movie was so risque men and women were not allowed to see the show at the same time. No one under 16 was allowed to watch either.

The Electric Theater – You Can’t Fool Your Wife

The Princess – Crashin’ Thru