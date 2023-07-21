SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.
Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.
July 1923
- The remainder of the estate of the last queen of the Hawaiian Islands—who died in 1917—has been donated to the Hawaiian Museum.
- The Weaver Brothers entertained the local Lions Club luncheon
- They went on to be very famous in vaudeville and also in movies.
- G. Pearson Ward, manager of the Heers radio station, is going to Washington D.C. to attend a special class to improve radio stations across the country.
- Plans are in the works to take the Boy Scout Band to the state fair in Sedalia in August.
What was in the theaters?
Princess Theater – “Grandma’s Boy” starring Harold Lloyd
Electric Theater – Racing Hearts
Landers Theater – The Toby Wilson Show
- Wilson was doing 3 live shows a day