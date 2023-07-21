SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.

Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.

July 1923

The remainder of the estate of the last queen of the Hawaiian Islands—who died in 1917—has been donated to the Hawaiian Museum.

The Weaver Brothers entertained the local Lions Club luncheon They went on to be very famous in vaudeville and also in movies.

G. Pearson Ward, manager of the Heers radio station, is going to Washington D.C. to attend a special class to improve radio stations across the country.

Plans are in the works to take the Boy Scout Band to the state fair in Sedalia in August.

What was in the theaters?

Princess Theater – “Grandma’s Boy” starring Harold Lloyd

Electric Theater – Racing Hearts

Landers Theater – The Toby Wilson Show