Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.

August 1923

  • The funeral train carrying the body of President Harding arrived in Washington from the west coast.
    • The president was in Alaska promoting settlements for people to move there. He got the flu and passed away last week.
    • Vice President Calvin Coolidge—now president—requested that all church bells in the city ring at 3:00 p.m. and all stores are to be closed for the day.
  • Horton Smith and his brother Ren will play each other for the Directors Cup at the City Country Club on S. Glenstone next Sunday.
  • 35% of all hospital admissions in Arkansas and Louisiana were due to malaria

