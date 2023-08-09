SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.
Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.
August 1923
- The funeral train carrying the body of President Harding arrived in Washington from the west coast.
- The president was in Alaska promoting settlements for people to move there. He got the flu and passed away last week.
- Vice President Calvin Coolidge—now president—requested that all church bells in the city ring at 3:00 p.m. and all stores are to be closed for the day.
- Horton Smith and his brother Ren will play each other for the Directors Cup at the City Country Club on S. Glenstone next Sunday.
- 35% of all hospital admissions in Arkansas and Louisiana were due to malaria
Now Playing in 1923
- Featured ad: Anheuser-Busch Ginger Ale
- This was during prohibition.
- The Princess Theatre: Brass Commandments starring William Farnum
- The Electric Theatre: The Rustle of Silk starring Betty Comson