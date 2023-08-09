SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.

Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.

August 1923

The funeral train carrying the body of President Harding arrived in Washington from the west coast. The president was in Alaska promoting settlements for people to move there. He got the flu and passed away last week. Vice President Calvin Coolidge—now president—requested that all church bells in the city ring at 3:00 p.m. and all stores are to be closed for the day.



Horton Smith and his brother Ren will play each other for the Directors Cup at the City Country Club on S. Glenstone next Sunday.

35% of all hospital admissions in Arkansas and Louisiana were due to malaria

Now Playing in 1923