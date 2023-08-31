SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s history spans back to the early 1800s, encompassing a rich tapestry of significant events over the course of two centuries.

Let’s delve into captivating headlines and stories from this week, a century ago, as reported by the History Museum on the Square.

August 1923

A 73-year-old man living 15 miles south of Ozark was killed during a raid on his land. 10 gallons of whiskey was confiscated from some homemade stills. The Prohibition era in the United States, lasting from 1920 to 1933, marked a time when a constitutional mandate across the nation banned the manufacturing, importing, conveying, and vending of alcoholic beverages.

2000 students are expected to enroll at State Teachers College for the fall semester. State Teachers College would later change its name 3 more times before landing on its current name in 2005, Missouri State University.

The Chamber of Commerce began placing signs directing visitors and campers toward Long Park. Long Park was located behind Old City Hall and stretched all the way to Jefferson Street.

The Empress Theater on College Street is being torn down.

Courtesy of the Springfield Republican via newspapers.com

The building was built as a livery stable in the 1880s and then converted into a theater in 1906 by Dr. F.W. Diemer. Diemer also owned the Diemer Theater on Commercial Street.



Now playing in 1923

The Jefferson Theatre – Reopening on Labor Day. Closed due to remodeling.

The Princess Theatre – Is Divorce a Failure?

The Electric – Peg O My Heart