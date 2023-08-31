SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s history spans back to the early 1800s, encompassing a rich tapestry of significant events over the course of two centuries.
Let’s delve into captivating headlines and stories from this week, a century ago, as reported by the History Museum on the Square.
August 1923
- A 73-year-old man living 15 miles south of Ozark was killed during a raid on his land.
- 10 gallons of whiskey was confiscated from some homemade stills.
- The Prohibition era in the United States, lasting from 1920 to 1933, marked a time when a constitutional mandate across the nation banned the manufacturing, importing, conveying, and vending of alcoholic beverages.
- 2000 students are expected to enroll at State Teachers College for the fall semester.
- State Teachers College would later change its name 3 more times before landing on its current name in 2005, Missouri State University.
- The Chamber of Commerce began placing signs directing visitors and campers toward Long Park.
- Long Park was located behind Old City Hall and stretched all the way to Jefferson Street.
- The Empress Theater on College Street is being torn down.
- The building was built as a livery stable in the 1880s and then converted into a theater in 1906 by Dr. F.W. Diemer.
- Diemer also owned the Diemer Theater on Commercial Street.
Now playing in 1923
The Jefferson Theatre – Reopening on Labor Day. Closed due to remodeling.
The Princess Theatre – Is Divorce a Failure?
The Electric – Peg O My Heart