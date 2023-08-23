SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.

Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.

August 1923

  • Springfield Brewery, located on Fort and College, was demolished and the brick was reclaimed for other purposes.

  • Airmail service has been upgraded and reduces the time for mail to cross the continent to 34 hours and 28 minutes from coast to coast.
    • Mail would be relayed from plane to plane across the country, similar to the Pony Express in the 1800s.
  • A six-motored airplane made its maiden voyage taking off at a speed of 50 miles an hour and then flying at 93 miles an hour.
    • The plane flew for 30 minutes in a circle.
  • Public schools are expected to open with over 1,100 students with the two new junior high schools, Reed and Jarrett.
Jarrett Junior High, Courtesy: History Museum on the Square

Now Playing in 1923

The Princess Theatre: Peck’s Bad Boy

Still from the American film Peck’s Bad Boy (1921) with Jackie Coogan, on page 58 of the July 1921 Photoplay magazine.

The Electric Theatre: The Woman with Four Faces

By Paramount Pictures – source, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57784739