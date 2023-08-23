SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.
Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.
August 1923
- Springfield Brewery, located on Fort and College, was demolished and the brick was reclaimed for other purposes.
- Airmail service has been upgraded and reduces the time for mail to cross the continent to 34 hours and 28 minutes from coast to coast.
- Mail would be relayed from plane to plane across the country, similar to the Pony Express in the 1800s.
- A six-motored airplane made its maiden voyage taking off at a speed of 50 miles an hour and then flying at 93 miles an hour.
- The plane flew for 30 minutes in a circle.
- Public schools are expected to open with over 1,100 students with the two new junior high schools, Reed and Jarrett.
Now Playing in 1923
The Princess Theatre: Peck’s Bad Boy
The Electric Theatre: The Woman with Four Faces