SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.

Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.

August 1923

Springfield Brewery, located on Fort and College, was demolished and the brick was reclaimed for other purposes.

Airmail service has been upgraded and reduces the time for mail to cross the continent to 34 hours and 28 minutes from coast to coast. Mail would be relayed from plane to plane across the country, similar to the Pony Express in the 1800s.

A six-motored airplane made its maiden voyage taking off at a speed of 50 miles an hour and then flying at 93 miles an hour. The plane flew for 30 minutes in a circle.

Public schools are expected to open with over 1,100 students with the two new junior high schools, Reed and Jarrett.

Jarrett Junior High, Courtesy: History Museum on the Square

Now Playing in 1923

The Princess Theatre: Peck’s Bad Boy

Still from the American film Peck’s Bad Boy (1921) with Jackie Coogan, on page 58 of the July 1921 Photoplay magazine.

The Electric Theatre: The Woman with Four Faces