SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.

Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.

August 1923

Standard Station

Gas prices in the city dropped from 20.4 cents a gallon to 15.8 cents a gallon with Standard Station leading the reduction.

Frisco engineer M.J. Murphy retires after 40 years with the railroad.

Streetcar workers agree to a new one-year contract. The streetcar line would end 14 years later.

Springfield Planning Commission began the study of viaducts over the Frisco tracks on Grant and Benton Streets to improve north and south travel.

Now Playing in 1923