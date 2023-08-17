SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.

Here’s a look at some interesting headlines and stories from this week from 100 years ago, according to the History Museum on the Square.

August 1923

Standard Station
  • Gas prices in the city dropped from 20.4 cents a gallon to 15.8 cents a gallon with Standard Station leading the reduction.
  • Frisco engineer M.J. Murphy retires after 40 years with the railroad.
  • Streetcar workers agree to a new one-year contract.
    • The streetcar line would end 14 years later.
  • Springfield Planning Commission began the study of viaducts over the Frisco tracks on Grant and Benton Streets to improve north and south travel.

Now Playing in 1923

  • The Electric Theatre: Children of Jazz
    • Though a silent film, an orchestra or organist provided the music