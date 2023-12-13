SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s historical narrative traces back to the early 1800s, intricately weaving a collection of significant events that have span two centuries.
Join OzarksFirst as we explore intriguing headlines and stories from this week, but with a twist – they’re from a century ago, meticulously preserved by the History Museum on the Square.
December 2023
- Businessmen are given a tour of the new power plant on Main Street
- The city’s power was doubled thanks to the plant
- Board of Education decides to use two abandoned schools
- Due to an increase in students, two closed schools were restored and reopened: Phelps and Rogers.
- Christmas trees cost $0.25
- Six 60,000 gallons of beer mash ad 75 gallons of whiskey were confiscated and destroyed from a farm due to prohibition.
Now showing in 1923
Landers Theatre – Where the North Begins
The Jefferson and Princess Theatre – The Untameable
The Electric – Stephen Step Out