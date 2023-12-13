SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s historical narrative traces back to the early 1800s, intricately weaving a collection of significant events that have span two centuries.

Join OzarksFirst as we explore intriguing headlines and stories from this week, but with a twist – they’re from a century ago, meticulously preserved by the History Museum on the Square.

December 2023

Businessmen are given a tour of the new power plant on Main Street The city’s power was doubled thanks to the plant

Board of Education decides to use two abandoned schools Due to an increase in students, two closed schools were restored and reopened: Phelps and Rogers.

Christmas trees cost $0.25

Six 60,000 gallons of beer mash ad 75 gallons of whiskey were confiscated and destroyed from a farm due to prohibition.

Now showing in 1923

Landers Theatre – Where the North Begins

Courtesy: Warner Bros

The Jefferson and Princess Theatre – The Untameable

Courtesy: Universal Pictures

The Electric – Stephen Step Out