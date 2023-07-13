1835 Springfield became the county seat of Greene County. The County Court adopted a plan by John Polk Campbell to lay out the town in lots with streets intersecting each side of the Public Square, like his hometown, Columbia, Tennessee.

1861 General Nathaniel Lyon with his Union troops marched into Springfield.

1865 James B. “Wild Bill” Hickok killed Dave Tutt of Yellville, Ark. on the Public Square, the clash occurred after Tutt won Hickok’s gold watch in a gambling game the night before.

1870 The town of North Springfield was incorporated.

1887 T.B. Collins arrived to become Springfield’s weather observer, as U.S. Weather Bureau was being established in Baker Block. Observations began Sept. 20. Bureau was moved June 13, 1894, to the new Post Office building at Boonville and Brower, then to Springfield Municipal Airport, July 2, 1945. Several short-lived weather observations began as early as 1857.

1893 First failure of a Springfield bank. Four more banks closed in the next four weeks, but one reopened. There had been 12.

1901 Professors S. W. Howland and Lee Ullmann organized the Springfield Golf Club with 100 members. A course was probably built at the fairgrounds. There was already a course at Joplin and Carthage. The Republican said “Without a doubt, golf is the most popular outdoor game for both ladies and gentlemen. It is played in all eastern cities and is just beginning to invade the west.”

1901 The News & Leader reports that tennis is popular, particularly at Drury College. Croquet was also popular.

1912 City Hall was moved from 40-year quarters on the second floor of the brick building on the east side of Boonville, near Central, to the third floor of the new courthouse.

1913 The pie on the public square was removed on June 24, 1947.

1928 A new $80,000 Pierce Pennant Bus Terminal (later to be called Greyhound) opened on St. Louis Street with 15 bus lines serving it. The terminal building was on Spanish architecture, and cypress wood from the swamps of Louisiana was used for the interior of the new building.

1928 More than 10,000 citizens attended an elaborate dedication of the Benton Avenue viaduct. The bridge, which cost more than $200,000, was proclaimed a link between north and south Springfield.

1931 With help from the Cardinals team and local people, young men who could not afford to go to a baseball game got in free as part of the Knothole Gang. R. Ritchie Robertson was the head of the local project. He was suggested by the president of the Cardinals Sam Breeden and Al Eckert. Eddie Dyer was a favorite of the kids. Tickets could be obtained from a teacher or a minister.

1934 The Springfield Little Theater presented its first production, The “Importance of Being Earnest”, admission price was 25 cents. Springfield High School teacher Helen Johnson was an advisor to the group, made up primarily of restless high school graduates who wanted Springfieldians to enjoy live theater.

1938 After the federal building at Boonville and Central was occupied, July 5, 1938, the former site became City Hall, with lots owned by the city between the two sites being exchanged. The city originally had planned to build a city hall on these lots.

1952 Dr. W.E. Handley City Hospital, a wing adjoining Burge Hospital is dedicated. It was sold to Cox Medical Center in 1973.

1954 Springfield’s hottest day on record — 113 degrees.