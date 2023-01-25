1831 Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 miles southwest. Rountree taught the first school in present Greene County in a log cabin at about 18243 West Mt. Vernon.

1833 Greene County was established by the Missouri General Assembly; named for General Nathanael Greene, Revolutionary War hero. First boundaries were: west, Kansas; south, Arkansas; east, Gasconade River; and north, Osage Fork

1849 More than 135 Springfieldians left the Queen City to seek gold in California, and many died on the way and few returned.

1859 Sampson Bass opened the first steam mill to serve families of several counties.

1863 Confederates under Gen. John S. Marmaduke made an unsuccessful attempt to capture the city.

1863 When it was learned that Confederate general John Marmaduke was preparing to invade Springfield, Union commander E.B. Brown mustered the famed “quinine brigade” of sick and wounded here.

1877 Springfieldian John S. Phelps, the first from the city to be elected governor, was the first Missouri Governor inaugurated to serve a term of four years.

1888 First free mail delivery in the city. Post Office was an arcade at the southeast corner of Public Square.

1899 The original Union National Bank was founded by H.B. McDaniel.

1904 Springfield Hospital Association and Training school for Nurses organized. The building opened on Jan. 1, 1905, as Springfield Hospital. It later became Springfield Baptist Hospital; now Park Central Hospital.

1909 Baldwin Theater, built in 1891 on St. Louis Street, burns.

1909 More than 10,000 Springfieldians saw the first automobile race here as 10 cars came down Boonville from Commercial Street, turned west on College Street, and on to Republic and back. Only five autos finished the race and the winner was Holland Keet who completed the race in one and one-half hours.

1912 First Boy Scout troop here was named Bob White Patrol, No. 1

1923 A gift of $5000 was made to the Sisters of Mercy by D.J. Landers and his father, John Landers, toward the addition now being built at St. John’s Hospital, Nichols and Main streets.

1924 The establishment of a group medical clinic was announced by Drs. Wilbur Smith, Wallace Smith, Robert Glynn and about 11 associate physicians and surgeons. Headquarters will be in the Holland Building. Complete medical and laboratory facilities will be available.

1924 Holland Banking Company, one of the oldest banks in Springfield, closed its doors. The closing came following what newspapers called a ‘false rumor’. The town was more nervous than usual because the American Savings Bank closed on Nov. 17.

1924 They said dope was spreading rapidly even among school children in other states and even some here. “We have no dope fiends in our school system now, as far as we have been able to find out”, said Superintendent W.W. Thomas.

1925 The combined capacity of mills operated by the Mayer Milling Co. is almost a million barrels a year. The flour from the company is shipped to Holland, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Spain, and South America.

1925 John T. Woodruff, promoter of some of Springfield’s foremost enterprises, announced plans for a luxury tourist hotel, later named Kentwood Arms, also a golf course on his Cherry Street farm, now Hickory Hills Country Club. He also built the Woodruff Building, which bears his name, and promoted many other enterprises, among which were Colonial Hotel, the former Frisco Office Building at Jefferson and Olive, and Sansone Hotel.

1927 The Bixby family of Muscle, Okla., bought The Republican from E.E.E. McJimsey and changed the name to The News. After The Leader was sold to eastern publishers, who later sold it The News, the two plants were combined in The Leader building, McDaniel and Jefferson. The Press was established by H.S. Jewell in 1929. It consolidated with the Leader and the News as Springfield Newspapers, Inc., May 4, 1933, moving to a building at Boonville and Chestnut. This burned down on March 27, 1947, and was replaced with the present plant.

1929 City Council has agreed to buy 212 acres northwest of Fulbright Pumping Station for a new disposal plant. This will cost $20,000 and when developed will replace two little out-of-date plants near Doling and Zoo Parks. The plant cost is estimated at $120,000.

1929 The sale of the 10-story Woodruff Building by John T. Woodruff to F.X. Heer of the Heer Stores Co., and the Heer-Andres Investment Co., was announced on Jan. 2. The price is reported to be $700,000. Our newspaper thinks that is the largest business deal in the history of Springfield.

1930 Springfield motorcycle policeman Thomas A. Purcell stopped a car belonging to Clyde Barrow, D.D. Jones and Bonnie Parker. They forced him into the car. He was let out unharmed.

1932 Six Springfield and Greene County law enforcement officers were killed in Young Brothers’ Massacre. They were Sheriff Marcell Hendrix. Deputy Wiley Mashburn, and Deputy Ollie Crosswhite; City Detective Chief Tony Oliver, Detective Sid Meadows, and Patrolman Charlie Houser.

1938 Springfield city flag adopted by City Council — a tricolor flag of horizontal bards with four corner stars. Its significance in coloring was given as: red for cooperation; white for achievement; and blue for civic pride, with stars standing, respectively, for religion, homes, education, and industry. The flag was suggested by W. Paul Harris, a Commercial Street businessman.

1952 First Congregational Church, on Benton and Calhoun, was built 49 years before burned. The new building was dedicated on March 14, 1954, for the congregation organized in 1869.

1955 KTTS-TV broadcasts the first color television signal

1960 Disruption ran from January 21 to 24 with many people staying in shelters during the coldest spell of the winter.

1964 Ground breaking ceremonies for Littlon Industries–Advanced Circuitry Division, 4811 West Kearney.

1970 City Council created Historical Sites Board to designate and help preserve meaningful landmarks of Springfield’s history.

1983 Springfield Community Hospital is the city’s fifth hospital.

1984 Councilman Slavens is convicted on a federal obstruction charge. Slavens survived a February 7 recall election but resigned on February 13.

1989 Parole violator LeRoy Krueger was shot to death by police officer Don Fuhr after a foot chase.

1991 Gulf War starts, Springfieldians involved

1991 Icy, snowy weather hits; stays for a long time