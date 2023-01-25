SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield has been around since the early 1800s, and many significant events have occurred over the last 200 years.
Here’s a timeline of significant events that have happened in the month of January since 1831:
|1831
|Joseph Rountree and family and Sidney S. Ingram, his nephew arrived. This homesite was 2 1/2 miles southwest. Rountree taught the first school in present Greene County in a log cabin at about 18243 West Mt. Vernon.
|1833
|Greene County was established by the Missouri General Assembly; named for General Nathanael Greene, Revolutionary War hero. First boundaries were: west, Kansas; south, Arkansas; east, Gasconade River; and north, Osage Fork
|1849
|More than 135 Springfieldians left the Queen City to seek gold in California, and many died on the way and few returned.
|1859
|Sampson Bass opened the first steam mill to serve families of several counties.
|1863
|Confederates under Gen. John S. Marmaduke made an unsuccessful attempt to capture the city.
|1863
|When it was learned that Confederate general John Marmaduke was preparing to invade Springfield, Union commander E.B. Brown mustered the famed “quinine brigade” of sick and wounded here.
|1877
|Springfieldian John S. Phelps, the first from the city to be elected governor, was the first Missouri Governor inaugurated to serve a term of four years.
|1888
|First free mail delivery in the city. Post Office was an arcade at the southeast corner of Public Square.
|1899
|The original Union National Bank was founded by H.B. McDaniel.
|1904
|Springfield Hospital Association and Training school for Nurses organized. The building opened on Jan. 1, 1905, as Springfield Hospital. It later became Springfield Baptist Hospital; now Park Central Hospital.
|1909
|Baldwin Theater, built in 1891 on St. Louis Street, burns.
|1909
|More than 10,000 Springfieldians saw the first automobile race here as 10 cars came down Boonville from Commercial Street, turned west on College Street, and on to Republic and back. Only five autos finished the race and the winner was Holland Keet who completed the race in one and one-half hours.
|1912
|First Boy Scout troop here was named Bob White Patrol, No. 1
|1923
|A gift of $5000 was made to the Sisters of Mercy by D.J. Landers and his father, John Landers, toward the addition now being built at St. John’s Hospital, Nichols and Main streets.
|1924
|The establishment of a group medical clinic was announced by Drs. Wilbur Smith, Wallace Smith, Robert Glynn and about 11 associate physicians and surgeons. Headquarters will be in the Holland Building. Complete medical and laboratory facilities will be available.
|1924
|Holland Banking Company, one of the oldest banks in Springfield, closed its doors. The closing came following what newspapers called a ‘false rumor’. The town was more nervous than usual because the American Savings Bank closed on Nov. 17.
|1924
|They said dope was spreading rapidly even among school children in other states and even some here. “We have no dope fiends in our school system now, as far as we have been able to find out”, said Superintendent W.W. Thomas.
|1925
|The combined capacity of mills operated by the Mayer Milling Co. is almost a million barrels a year. The flour from the company is shipped to Holland, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Spain, and South America.
|1925
|John T. Woodruff, promoter of some of Springfield’s foremost enterprises, announced plans for a luxury tourist hotel, later named Kentwood Arms, also a golf course on his Cherry Street farm, now Hickory Hills Country Club. He also built the Woodruff Building, which bears his name, and promoted many other enterprises, among which were Colonial Hotel, the former Frisco Office Building at Jefferson and Olive, and Sansone Hotel.
|1927
|The Bixby family of Muscle, Okla., bought The Republican from E.E.E. McJimsey and changed the name to The News. After The Leader was sold to eastern publishers, who later sold it The News, the two plants were combined in The Leader building, McDaniel and Jefferson. The Press was established by H.S. Jewell in 1929. It consolidated with the Leader and the News as Springfield Newspapers, Inc., May 4, 1933, moving to a building at Boonville and Chestnut. This burned down on March 27, 1947, and was replaced with the present plant.
|1929
|City Council has agreed to buy 212 acres northwest of Fulbright Pumping Station for a new disposal plant. This will cost $20,000 and when developed will replace two little out-of-date plants near Doling and Zoo Parks. The plant cost is estimated at $120,000.
|1929
|The sale of the 10-story Woodruff Building by John T. Woodruff to F.X. Heer of the Heer Stores Co., and the Heer-Andres Investment Co., was announced on Jan. 2. The price is reported to be $700,000. Our newspaper thinks that is the largest business deal in the history of Springfield.
|1930
|Springfield motorcycle policeman Thomas A. Purcell stopped a car belonging to Clyde Barrow, D.D. Jones and Bonnie Parker. They forced him into the car. He was let out unharmed.
|1932
|Six Springfield and Greene County law enforcement officers were killed in Young Brothers’ Massacre. They were Sheriff Marcell Hendrix. Deputy Wiley Mashburn, and Deputy Ollie Crosswhite; City Detective Chief Tony Oliver, Detective Sid Meadows, and Patrolman Charlie Houser.
|1938
|Springfield city flag adopted by City Council — a tricolor flag of horizontal bards with four corner stars. Its significance in coloring was given as: red for cooperation; white for achievement; and blue for civic pride, with stars standing, respectively, for religion, homes, education, and industry. The flag was suggested by W. Paul Harris, a Commercial Street businessman.
|1952
|First Congregational Church, on Benton and Calhoun, was built 49 years before burned. The new building was dedicated on March 14, 1954, for the congregation organized in 1869.
|1955
|KTTS-TV broadcasts the first color television signal
|1960
|Disruption ran from January 21 to 24 with many people staying in shelters during the coldest spell of the winter.
|1964
|Ground breaking ceremonies for Littlon Industries–Advanced Circuitry Division, 4811 West Kearney.
|1970
|City Council created Historical Sites Board to designate and help preserve meaningful landmarks of Springfield’s history.
|1983
|Springfield Community Hospital is the city’s fifth hospital.
|1984
|Councilman Slavens is convicted on a federal obstruction charge. Slavens survived a February 7 recall election but resigned on February 13.
|1989
|Parole violator LeRoy Krueger was shot to death by police officer Don Fuhr after a foot chase.
|1991
|Gulf War starts, Springfieldians involved
|1991
|Icy, snowy weather hits; stays for a long time
|1991
|SMSU and the city agreed to seek state funding for a proposed $36 million civic center/basketball arena, including a parking garage.