SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In preparation for Historic City Hall renovations those who have offices inside are moving to temporary locations.

So far, the project has received almost 10.5 million dollars in funding from the level property tax that was passed in 2017 as well as ARPA funds.

Historic City Hall is considered a historic landmark in Springfield, so the exterior of the building will remain mostly the same to keep its historic value.

“the exterior of the building will not really change much,” said City of Springfield architect Jennifer Swan. “There are key places inside the building, like the lobby, the old historic lobby that has been covered up in like a time capsule for years. We’re going to expose that. And then, of course, council chambers will virtually remain the same.”

The goal of these highly anticipated renovations is to make City Hall a more accessible modern office space while still keeping and celebrating the historic value of the building.

Historic City Hall was built in the early 1980s. John Sellars with the History Museum on the Square said the building was originally home to the post office and the federal courtroom where today’s city council meetings are held.

“Any old historic building that is deemed historic has to retain that character, has to retain that appearance of the way it was originally to remain historic,” Sellars said. “It’s going to be interesting, the process of refurbishing that inside of that building to make it more usable. It’s such a wonderful space.”

“Oh, it’s hugely exciting,” Swan said. “I look at this building as an iconic facility for the whole city of Springfield.”

Construction is set to start in the summer of 2024 and is expected to take approximately 2 years to complete.

“Oh, I look forward to seeing the outcome of it, I really do,” Sellars said. “And it’s a it’s a wonderful piece of history and I’m glad we’re able to preserve it.”

City Council meetings will be temporarily moved from Historic City Hall while the building is under construction. The temporary location has not been announced yet. We will update this article once it has been announced.