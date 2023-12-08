ST. LOUIS – There’s a good chance you’ll sit down to watch a Christmas movie with family members or friends sometime soon. Almost everyone has a favorite, but choosing what to watch within a close group isn’t always an easy choice.

If you live on either side of the St. Louis metro, in Missouri or Illinois, you’re likely a fan of a holiday classic.

Research teams from BetMissouri.com and IllinoisBet.com recently published lists naming the Top 5 favorite Christmas movies in both states. The most popular Christmas movies in Missouri and Illinois were based on Google Trends research, specifically search results for dozens of movies over the last three Christmas holidays.

Interestingly enough, the research finds that Missouri and Illinois share their top choice in common. That would be Home Alone. The 1990 film stars Macaulay Culkin, and much of the filming took place in Chicago.

According to BetMissouri.com, these were the Top 5 favorite Christmas films among Missouri residents:

1. Home Alone

2. How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

3. (Tie) The Polar Express

3. (Tie) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

5. Elf

According to IllinoisBet.com, these were the Top 5 favorite Christmas films among Illinois residents:

1. Home Alone

2. (Tie) The Polar Express

2. (Tie) How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

2. (Tie) A Christmas Story

5. (Tie) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

5. (Tie) Elf

All told, it seems Missouri and Illinois have similar taste in favorite holiday films, sharing the same five selections after Illinois’ tiebreaker.

