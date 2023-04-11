SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A student at Westport Middle School is suspended from class for at least 10 days as an investigation continues into why he brought a gun and ammo to school on Monday.

The boy did not make any threats with the weapon, school officials said, but it was a violation of school policy to bring it to school.

In a message sent to Westport parents Monday officials said, “This evening, we investigated a tip that a student displayed a gun to others after school today. Working in cooperation with school police officers, we have determined that the weapon was in the student’s possession at school today. However, it was never displayed or used in a threatening manner while at school.”

The incident came to light after the child showed it to other students as they walked home from school, according to schools spokesman Stephen Hall.

“We have a zero tolerance for any weapon at school,” Hall said, “and so we are implementing the appropriate discipline. We also communicated with families late last night as soon as we had confirmation that this did indeed occur. And so all of that allowed us to have a swift resolution to the investigation and so that we can move forward from here.

It was not clear where the gun had been through the school day or whether it had been loaded, he said.

The investigation is being done by the school, school police and juvenile authorities.