Westlake Ace Hardware, Salvation Army beat the summer heat with fan drive Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Westlake Ace Hardware partnered with The Salvation Army to help the community beat the summer heat.

The summer heat can be a threat to anyone, especially elderly and those with medical conditions. To help relieve the heat Westlake Ace Hardware partnered with The Salvation Army to provide fans to the communities in need.

Westlake Ace Hardware stores throughout the nation will host fan drives asking customers to donate on Thursday, June 6-Sunday June 23, 2019.

The event will be located at 2350 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807.

Westlake already has its own donation of 575 fans.

The event started as a local community event in Kansas and has evolved into one of the biggest chain wide community events.

A press release said, in 2018 the Salvation Army served more than 23 million Americans, which included cooling stations in the summer months, essential help at every disaster, holiday assistance for families struggling, and 54 million meals for the hungry.

If you would like to contribute to the fan drive, visit any Westlake Hardware location or donate online at westlakehardware.com/fandrive