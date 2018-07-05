Western Wildfires Growing Video

Wildfires have continued to strengthen across the western U.S., with a couple especially large fires burning in California and Colorado.

At times, the weather has made the fires unpredictable.

Strong winds whipped up the lake christine fire, burning in Basalt, Colorado, northwest of Aspen.

The fire grew quickly Wednesday. Evacuation orders came in for people to leave immediately with no time to pack.

"It's scary, because I no have a chance to take anything," one evacuee said.

"Of course we were scared, right? But we have our pets, we have our kids, and we're going," said another.

With erratic winds making predictions difficult, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said residents who feel unsafe should leave and not wait for evacuation orders

There's also a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Spring Creek fire in southern Colorado -- as evacuees wait to find out when they'll be able to get back home, and whether their homes will still be standing.

The Spring Creek fire is now the third-largest wildfire in state history. As of midnight, it was still only five-percent contained -- having burned more than 95,000.

In California, the county fire has burned almost as much land -- having scorched more than 86,000 acres across the Napa and Yolo Counties as of Wednesday night.

Sharon Farnham, lives in Guinda, California: "My house has never been a mile away from burning up, so yeah. Pretty scary."

Right now, dozens of wildfires are burning across the west, and more than 13,000 firefighters and support staff are doing what they can to try and contain them.



(Andrew Spencer, CNN)

