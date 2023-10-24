An early morning crash has closed all west bound lanes of I-44 east of the I-44 and Highway 65 interchange at mile marker 82.6. The flyover of 65 merging onto I-44 towards Joplin is open. Traffic from I-44 is being diverted to the Valley Water Mill exit.

The crash happened around 5:17am. Emergency crews showed up to a two-vehicle crash involving a black truck, which had ran into the back of a semi, trapping the driver of the black pick-up. Crews worked to remove the driver, and he was taken to the hospital. Only one injury was reported.

Authorities told Ozarksfirst.com traffic will be back to normal within a couple of hours.