NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Westbound I-44 in Missouri is closed after a multi-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma.

According to Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the crashes may cause westbound I-44 to be closed for up to eight hours.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has also stated that Missouri state troopers are diverting traffic from US-69 to Oklahoma State Highway 10 where drivers may re-enter the highway.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.