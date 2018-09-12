West Springfield Home Intruder Gets Shot, Dies Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--Neighbors in west Springfield are supporting a homeowner who shot and killed an intruder at 1:30 Wednesday morning.

The man who owns the home on West Madison Street, near Mount Vernon Street and West Bypass, called 9-1-1, and told dispatchers he shot a man who was breaking into his house.

Springfield Police identified the man who was shot as 36-year-old Christopher Seitz.

Police found his body inside the home and the homeowner has not been charged.

Flashing police lights lit up a neighborhood on West Madison around 1:30 this morning.

Police responded to a home where the man told them he shot an intruder breaking into the back of his house. Neighbors say the homeowner had the right to shoot.

"If they're coming in and invading your home, you have the right to protect your family especially if they're trying to do personal harm to you, I feel you have the right to defend yourself and so I stand with the homeowner," says neighbor, Daniel Smith.

The homeowner who didn't want to talk on camera says he didn't know the person breaking into his home when he shot him. It turns out that man was 36-year-old Christopher Seitz of Springfield. The whole situation has left some residents shaken up.

"I feel scared, I'm not even comfortable in my own home and when I walk in, I don't even know what's going to be around the corner and it's frightening," says neighbor, Amanda Fox.

People who live in this neighborhood say Wednesday morning's break in isn't uncommon. In fact, neighbors caught someone breaking into a different house on Tuesday night.

"They said they were visiting me and then he said 'no you're not visiting Greg, Greg's not home' then they dropped everything that they were doing. My neighbor is a hero as far as I'm concerned because if I were to come home or if he wouldn't have done what he did then I would have lost everything I've worked for," says neighbor, Gregory John Bacon.

Police are continuing to investigate this morning's deadly shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.

KOLR10 spoke with attorney, Tad Morlan about the Castle Doctrine and homeowners' rights in situations like this. We posted that information here.