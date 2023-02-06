WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Police Department is looking for a woman who is believed to have information on a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot.

According to a press release, the vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian walking in the Walmart parking lot on February 2 and left the scene.

The vehicle was described as an early 2000s model blue Ford F-150 with driver’s side rear-end damage.

Police are asking the public to identify this woman:

If you have any information about this case or know this person please contact the West Plains Police Department by phone at 417-256-2244 or by email at Crimetips@westplains.net.