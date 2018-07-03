West Plains Police Searching for Vandals Who Spray-Painted Park

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo courtesy: West Plain Police Dept.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. - The West Plains Police Department is searching for information on several graffiti incidents that have occurred over the past few weeks.

The most recent event was at the Kiwanis Wayhaven Park, where playground equipment was tagged at some point this past weekend. Other graffiti incidents were reported in the downtown area over the past few weeks.

If you have information about the vandalism at the Kiwanis Wayhaven Park or the other incidents, contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244 or email crimetips@westplains.net.

