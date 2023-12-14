SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A West Plains man was sentenced today in court for the sexual exploitation of a 13-month-old child and distributing child pornography.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Kenneth Howard Worthy, 48, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison without parole. Worthy was also sentenced to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration.

On Dec. 6, 2022, Worthy was found guilty at trial of one count of the sexual exploitation of a child by producing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

Worthy’s actions were uncovered in the course of an inquiry into another individual linked to child pornography. This person disclosed to investigators that Worthy had shared explicit images of himself involved in sexual acts with a child.

On March 4, 2021, Worthy admitted that he had used a child victim under the age of two to produce child pornography. Worthy also told investigators he sent pornographic images of the child victim to another person.

Officers seized Worthy’s cell phone which contained 10 images of child pornography that depicted the victim and Worthy.