SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A West Plains man was indicted today for stealing timber from the Mark Twain National Forest.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Justin Lee Massey, 39, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

During the time between December 15, 2020, and January 20, 2021, Massey allegedly stole timber from federal property in Howell County.

The indictment also includes a forfeiture allegation, which would require Massey to forfeit to the government any property obtained from the alleged violation, including a money judgment of $30,000.