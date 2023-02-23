Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A West Plains driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at 1:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the West Plains Police Department, a two-year-old who was inside the store at the time of the wreck had to be flown to a medical facility to be checked out.

Officers stated a 78-year-old man crashed his Buick LeSabre into the front of the building. The man was not hurt.

The West Plains Building Officials Office determined there was no structural damage to the building and the store can reopen.