HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A West Plains man was arrested for numerous catalytic converter thefts over a span of several months.

According to a press release from the West Plains Police Department, Dustin Jewell faces three counts of stealing catalytic converters, one count of 1st-degree property damage and one count of stealing a motor vehicle.

Jewell is being held in Howell County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

On April 28, West Plains Police served a search warrant at Jewell’s residence. Several items of stolen property were located.